15 people arrested in Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery

Cape Town – Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the robbery of Kim Kardashian West.

Sky News reported DNA testing led police to make the arrest - which was made by the Banditry Repression Brigade of the French police, a special unit in charge of armed robberies.

The reality TV star was held at gunpoint, tied up and thrown into the bathtub in her Paris apartment by two intruders on 2 October last year.

The intruders, along with three other men, made away with more than $10m worth of Kim’s jewellery.

While an investigation for the culprits has been ongoing, this is the first arrest police have made.

According to the Mirror, police confirmed the arrests were made after fresh information about the robbery came to light, including how Kim broke free and screamed for help from her hotel balcony.

More details to follow.

