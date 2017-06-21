3 royal stories you might have missed today

Cape Town – While Queen Elizabeth II was giving her speech in British parliament three other royal family members were also making news headlines.

Duchess Catherine stole the show at the annual Royal Ascot, Prince Philip was admitted to hospital and Prince Harry opened up about the death of his mother, Diana.

Here are three royal headlines you might have missed today.

SEE THE STORIES HERE:

(Duchess Catherine and Prince William at day one of the Royal Ascot. Photo: Getty Images)

Duchess Catherine steals the spotlight in white lace dress

It was day one of the annual Royal Ascot on Tuesday where Britain’s finest, including the royal family, come out to watch supreme racehorses compete for prize money. (See the photos here)

Prince Philip admitted to hospital

British media reported that Prince Philip would not attend the Queen's Speech on Tuesday. According to the reports the British royal was admitted to hospital for the treatment of an infection. (Read more here)

Prince Harry says he was 'very close to a complete breakdown' when his mom died

Britain's Prince Harry says he avoided dealing with his emotions after the death of his mother, Princess Diana. The 32-year-old prince said in an interview that he lost "my mom when I was 12 so emotions were locked away very, very early on." (Read more here)

For all the latest updates on the royal family join Channel24 on Facebook.