4 sexy snaps of Rita Ora in a bikini

2017-06-09 14:54
 
rita ora

Cape Town – Rita Ora is the face of lingerie brand, Tezenis’ latest swimsuit collection and she looks banging!

The British singer showed off her toned body as she modelled the new sexy beachwear range for the Italian company.

This isn’t the first time Rita has stripped down for Tezenis and has appeared in previous campaigns for the firm.

SEE THE SEXY SNAPS HERE:

Rita Ora

Rita Ora

Rita Ora

Rita Ora

WATCH RITA MODEL THE HOT NEW RANGE HERE:

(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)

