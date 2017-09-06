5 Hollywood hunks at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards

2017-09-06 11:41
 
gq men of the year

Cape Town – It was a star-studded night at the 2017 GQ Men Of The Year Awards on Tuesday night.

And of course, the dashing men suited up and the lovely ladies in attendance did not disappoint.

From famous footballers to well-known actors and hitmaker musicians, we spotted five sexy hunks who stole the spotlight.

See the hunks suited up here:

1. Jared Leto

2. Jaden Smith

3. Hector Bellerin

4. Tinie Tempah

5. Dougie Poynter

See a full list of GQ Men Of The Year Award winners here:

Copper Dog Whisky Solo Artist Of The Year 
Stormzy

Editor's Special Award
Stranger Things

Actor Of The Year  
Jared Leto

Creative Maverick Of The Year
Sergei Polunin

Special Achievement Of The Year 
Antonio Conte

Breakthrough Designer Of The Year 
Wales Bonner

Garage Act Of The Year 
Kurupt FM

Designer Of The Year 
Christopher Bailey - Burberry 

Band Of The Year
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Breakthrough Actor Of The Year 
James Norton

Legend Of The Year
Geoff Hurst

Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man
Zayn Malik

Hugo Boss Woman Of The Year
Adwoa Aboah

Tv Personalities Of The Year
Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May - The Grand Tour

Maddox Gallery Artist Of The Year 
Wolfgang Tillmans

Comedians Of The Year
Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan

Rock 'N' Roll Star Of The Year
Liam Gallagher

Sportsman Of The Year 
Anthony Joshua

Politician Of The Year 
Sadiq Khan

Inspiration Of The Year
Pele

Icon Of The Year
Mark Hamill

(Photos: Getty Images)

