5 Hollywood hunks at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Cape Town – It was a star-studded night at the 2017 GQ Men Of The Year Awards on Tuesday night.

And of course, the dashing men suited up and the lovely ladies in attendance did not disappoint.

From famous footballers to well-known actors and hitmaker musicians, we spotted five sexy hunks who stole the spotlight.

See the hunks suited up here:

1. Jared Leto

2. Jaden Smith

3. Hector Bellerin

4. Tinie Tempah

5. Dougie Poynter

See a full list of GQ Men Of The Year Award winners here:

Copper Dog Whisky Solo Artist Of The Year

Stormzy

Editor's Special Award

Stranger Things

Actor Of The Year

Jared Leto

Creative Maverick Of The Year

Sergei Polunin

Special Achievement Of The Year

Antonio Conte

Breakthrough Designer Of The Year

Wales Bonner

Garage Act Of The Year

Kurupt FM

Designer Of The Year

Christopher Bailey - Burberry

Band Of The Year

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Breakthrough Actor Of The Year

James Norton

Legend Of The Year

Geoff Hurst

Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man

Zayn Malik

Hugo Boss Woman Of The Year

Adwoa Aboah

Tv Personalities Of The Year

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May - The Grand Tour

Maddox Gallery Artist Of The Year

Wolfgang Tillmans

Comedians Of The Year

Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan

Rock 'N' Roll Star Of The Year

Liam Gallagher

Sportsman Of The Year

Anthony Joshua

Politician Of The Year

Sadiq Khan

Inspiration Of The Year

Pele

Icon Of The Year

Mark Hamill

(Photos: Getty Images)