5 Hollywood hunks at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Cape Town – It was a star-studded night at the 2017 GQ Men Of The Year Awards on Tuesday night.
And of course, the dashing men suited up and the lovely ladies in attendance did not disappoint.
From famous footballers to well-known actors and hitmaker musicians, we spotted five sexy hunks who stole the spotlight.
See the hunks suited up here:
1. Jared Leto
2. Jaden Smith
3. Hector Bellerin
4. Tinie Tempah
5. Dougie Poynter
See a full list of GQ Men Of The Year Award winners here:
Copper Dog Whisky Solo Artist Of The Year Stormzy
Editor's Special AwardStranger Things
Actor Of The Year Jared Leto
Creative Maverick Of The YearSergei Polunin
Special Achievement Of The Year Antonio Conte
Breakthrough Designer Of The Year Wales Bonner
Garage Act Of The Year Kurupt FM
Designer Of The Year Christopher Bailey - Burberry
Band Of The YearNick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Breakthrough Actor Of The Year James Norton
Legend Of The YearGeoff Hurst
Hugo Boss Most Stylish ManZayn Malik
Hugo Boss Woman Of The YearAdwoa Aboah
Tv Personalities Of The YearJeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May - The Grand Tour
Maddox Gallery Artist Of The Year Wolfgang Tillmans
Comedians Of The YearRob Brydon and Steve Coogan
Rock 'N' Roll Star Of The YearLiam Gallagher
Sportsman Of The Year Anthony Joshua
Politician Of The Year Sadiq Khan
Inspiration Of The YearPele
Icon Of The YearMark Hamill
(Photos: Getty Images)
