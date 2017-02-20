5 snaps of Sofia Richie in Tommy Hilfiger’s sexy new campaign

PIC: Anele Mdoda, Sizwe Dhlomo and Khaya Dlanga are in NYC to celebrate Trevor Noah's birthday

Cape Town – Sofia Richie – who is the daughter of singer Lionel Richie – is the face of Tommy Hilfiger’s spring/summer 2017 campaign.

The youngster joined the campaign with male models Lucky Blue Smith and Anwar Hadid, the 17-year-old brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid.

The trio can be seen modelling the brand’s latest denim range and look damn good doing it!

See 5 sexy snaps here:

BONUS

There is also a video showing off the new campaign.

Watch the video here:

(Photo: Greatstock/Splash/Tommy Hilfiger)

