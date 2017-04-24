5 things Caitlyn Jenner revealed in her interview with Diane Sawyer

Cape Town – It has been two years since Caitlyn Jenner sat down with Diane Sawyer. Now the reality TV star joins her again, to chat about how her life has changed.

In an all new interview on 20/20 with the ABC journalist, Caitlyn reveals she is "happy" and has "peace" in her soul.

Watch a promo for the interview here:

Here are 5 highlights from the interview:

1. No regrets

Right off the bat, Diane wastes no time in asking whether Caitlyn has any doubts or regrets since transitioning.

With confidence Caitlyn tells Diane: "Never. Never had a doubt, I did the right thing."

And on whether she misses being Bruce, Caitlyn says: "No, not at all. Not even close."

According to Caitlyn, in the past, she used to wake up feeling anxious and not looking forward to the day. Now, waking up, she is excited for the day, and looks forward to it.

2. The Vanity Fair cover

Caitlyn introduced herself to the world with a cover story in Vanity Fair. The cover – captured by photographer Annie Leibovitz - has been seen by over three billion people worldwide and Caitlyn would do it all over again.

When asked about the Cover, Caitlyn admits she knows her kids weren’t all that excited about it but, in her opinion, showing her true authentic self in that way was "important and had shock value," something the 67-year-old wanted and needed to end her 65 years of suffering.

3. The kindest message

Upon going public with her transition, Caitlyn had not met one trans person and while her main objective was to bring light to the way trans people are treated in the public eye, her intentions were not always seen in a positive light.

Caitlyn admits she has learnt a lot in these two years and admitted she has made mistakes, but only because she didn’t know any better.

Amongst the negative there has been a huge positive reaction to Caitlyn’s story as well. When asked what the kindest message she has received is, she tells Diane: "Uhm, ‘I love you’. People who have thought about suicide and have now said they wouldn’t do it."

4. Political opinion

It’s no secret that Caitlyn is a republican and she admits to voting for Trump but also explains that she voted for him because she believed he would surprise the world and be inclusive of the LGBTQ citizens. She has however, been "extremely disappointed" since Trump has come into office.

5. The Final Surgery

Since coming out, Caitlyn has been vocal about her transition and the process, and admits she has been lucky to be able to afford the surgeries to change her appearance.

While she has already shared that she has had surgery on her jaw line, forehead and her breasts, Caitlyn reveals in her forthcoming memoir, The Secrets of My Life, that she has had what is called The Final Surgery.

In the book she wrote: "After much deliberation I had The Final Surgery in 2017. The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated."

Caitlyn goes on to tell Diane that this topic is not up for discussion and can only be brought up by a trans person. She adds that she only included it in the book because the book is about honesty and that she will not be dwelling on the subject as it is an inappropriate question to be asked.



