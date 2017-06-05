INTERVIEW: Channel24 unravels the exciting mystery that is The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar

Get ready! Bastille is returning to South Africa to play three shows in three different cities in 2017!

6 pics of Prince Albert putting pedal to the metal on a water bike

2017-06-05 12:42
 
prince albert

Cape Town – Prince Albert of Monaco put foot when taking part in the first ever Riviera Water Bike Challenge from Nice to Monaco.

The competition consisted of 20 professional athletes and 30 amateurs grouped together in 10 teams who race 21km on water bikes.

All funds raised go towards the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, which is aiming to build an aquatic rescue centre in Burkina Faso - the first of its kind in West Africa.

Along with Prince Albert, other competitors included South African Olympic swimmer Ryk Neethling and retired SA rugby player Percy Montgomery.

SEE PICS OF PRINCE ALBERT ON A WATER BIKE HERE:

prince albert

prince albert

prince albert

prince albert

prince albert

prince albert


SEE PICS OF PERCY AND RYK HERE:

Champions of the inaugural @rwbchallenge. Team South Africa! Thank you @hshprincesscharlene and @mcbuns #monaco

A post shared by Ryk Neethling (@rykneethling) on

What a race ?? ??????????????????

A post shared by Percival Montgomery (@monty15monty) on

(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Ariana Grande shows the world how to deal with terrorism ‘Somizi hurt my feelings’ PICS: Minnie Dlamini on a Greek cruise with Ronaldinho The Manchester benefit concert in 40 pics SPOTTED: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn on a coffee date
Top Gun 2 filming to kick off next year How many Terry Pheto movies and TV shows have you watched? PICS: Scott Disick and rumoured bae Bella Thorne jet to France The Game of Thrones trailer will have your head spinning! 4 international entertainment headlines with a distinctly local flavour
NEXT ON CHANNELX

SPOTTED: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn on a coffee date

2017-06-05 10:02
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 