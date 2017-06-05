6 pics of Prince Albert putting pedal to the metal on a water bike

Cape Town – Prince Albert of Monaco put foot when taking part in the first ever Riviera Water Bike Challenge from Nice to Monaco.

The competition consisted of 20 professional athletes and 30 amateurs grouped together in 10 teams who race 21km on water bikes.

All funds raised go towards the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, which is aiming to build an aquatic rescue centre in Burkina Faso - the first of its kind in West Africa.

Along with Prince Albert, other competitors included South African Olympic swimmer Ryk Neethling and retired SA rugby player Percy Montgomery.

SEE PICS OF PRINCE ALBERT ON A WATER BIKE HERE:





SEE PICS OF PERCY AND RYK HERE:

Champions of the inaugural @rwbchallenge. Team South Africa! Thank you @hshprincesscharlene and @mcbuns #monaco A post shared by Ryk Neethling (@rykneethling) on Jun 4, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

What a race ?? ?????????????????? A post shared by Percival Montgomery (@monty15monty) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

Looking forward to the @rwbchallenge this weekend for the Princess Charlene Foundation. Having to get used to my new outfit?! A post shared by Percival Montgomery (@monty15monty) on May 29, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)