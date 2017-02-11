6 snaps Kylie Minogue making specs look sexy

Cape Town – Kylie Minogue makes wearing specs look super-sexy in a new ad campaign for Specsavers.

The Locomotion hitmaker – who recently ended her engagement with Joshua Sasse – is a brand ambassador for the latest range which is made up of 25 different styles including more petite frames upon Kylie’s request.

In the campaign Kylie makes specs look sexy in any setting, including the bedroom.

Here are 6 pics of Kylie Minogue making specs look sexy:

(Photos: Specsavers/Greatstock/Splash)