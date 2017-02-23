Controversial East Coast radio DJ, Phat Joe removed from air following 'Down syndrome' comment

Croatian police filed disorderly conduct charges against two people who allegedly used a racial slur to insult Jamie Foxx

6 sweet snaps of Paris Hilton showing off her sexy new beau!

2017-02-23 05:00
 
paris hilton

Cape Town – Paris Hilton has a sexy new boyfriend and she is totally in love!

The DJ is dating The Leftovers actor Chris Zylka and made their steamy relationship public with a major display of PDA at her birthday party last week.

Since then Paris has flooded her Instagram with loved-up pics of herself and Chris.

See the sweet snaps here:

#BirthdaySelfie with my loves ??????????????

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

My #Valentine ??

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic...??????

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Live. Love. Sparkle.... ??????

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Back in #LaLaLand with my loves. ??

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

My ??

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Trevor Noah goes to a theme park to celebrate his birthday Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over Boeing 737 Why AKA and Bonang should never ever be #RelationshipGoals Phat Joe pulled off air following 'Down syndrome' comments PIC: Pearl Thusi reunites with her daughter
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: Cate Blanchett slayed this drag lip sync performance

2017-02-22 21:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 