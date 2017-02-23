6 sweet snaps of Paris Hilton showing off her sexy new beau!

Cape Town – Paris Hilton has a sexy new boyfriend and she is totally in love!
The DJ is dating The Leftovers actor Chris Zylka and made their steamy relationship public with a major display of PDA at her birthday party last week.
Since then Paris has flooded her Instagram with loved-up pics of herself and Chris.
See the sweet snaps here:
#BirthdaySelfie with my loves ??????????????A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 18, 2017 at 7:39pm PST
#BirthdaySelfie with my loves ??????????????
A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 18, 2017 at 7:39pm PST
My #Valentine ??A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:34pm PST
My #Valentine ??
A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:34pm PST
The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic...??????A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 5:04pm PST
The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic...??????
A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 5:04pm PST
Live. Love. Sparkle.... ??????A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:07pm PST
Live. Love. Sparkle.... ??????
A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:07pm PST
Back in #LaLaLand with my loves. ??A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 20, 2017 at 5:15pm PST
Back in #LaLaLand with my loves. ??
A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 20, 2017 at 5:15pm PST
My ??A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 21, 2017 at 2:24pm PST
My ??
A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 21, 2017 at 2:24pm PST
