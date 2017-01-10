8 celebs who were real-life heroes





Cape Town – Celebs get to play superheroes in movies all the time, but some celebs are actually real-life heroes.

It’s not every day that someone famous saves a life in real life but believe it or not, it has happened!

Never mind TV or movie heroes, Channel24 found 8 celebs who have actually rescued another person from a dangerous situation or accident.

Here are 8 celebs who have saved someone’s life IRL:

1. Jamie Foxx

At the beginning of 2016 Jamie Foxx rescued a man from a burning truck moments before it became engulfed in flames. The truck went off the road and overturned into a ditch; Foxx heard the accident from his house, called the ambulance and rushed to help.

2. Prince Harry

Not only is he a real-life Prince but he’s a hero too! The British royal came to the rescue when a fellow polo player fell off his horse in 2012. Harry acted quickly flipping the man over onto his side to stop him from choking and massaged his neck until he regained consciousness.

3. Ryan Gosling

Hey girl! Ryan Gosling saved a woman from being hit by a taxi in New York in 2012. According to her tweets of the incident, Ryan grabbed the woman out the way of oncoming traffic after she tried to cross the road without looking.

4. Jennifer Lawrence

JLaw helped rescue a woman who had collapsed outside her apartment building in 2012. The Hunger Games actress called 911 and stayed by the woman’s side until professional help arrived.

5. Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet saved Virgin Group founder Richard Branson’s mother from a burning building in 2011, although Eve didn’t quite see it that. She told The Observer in 2014, “I was making my way out and Kate and her two children were behind me. Then she just sort of picked me up and took me down four steps and that was it... I suppose I might have been a bit slow for her.”

6. Vin Diesel

Similar to a lot of his films characters, Vin Diesel risked his life to save a family. This specific family was involved in a car accident in Hollywood in 2001. Vin saw the accident, ran to the car and pulled the people out before it went up in flames.

7. Gerard Butler

It was 1997 and Gerard Butler was picnicking with his mother in Scotland when he heard a boy scream that his friend was in trouble. Jumping to the rescue, Gerard pulled the 14-year-old boy from the water.

8. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise isn’t just a badass in his action films, he has also helped people in need on more than one occasion. In 1996 he helped a woman, who had been hit by a car get to the hospital and even paid for her bill. Two years later Cruise found himself protecting his neighbour from a thief trying to mug her.

(Photos: AP, AFP, Getty Images and Geratstock/Splash)