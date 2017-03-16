Adele has a secret Twitter account and we need to know what it is!

Cape Town – Calling on all Twitter sleuths... Adele has a secret Twitter account and we need to know what it is stat!

The Hello hitmaker let slip that she has a secret Twitter account because her management banned her from her own verified account.

Buzzfeed reported Adele told her audience at a recent Brisbane concert, “I was looking on Twitter last night. They don’t know I have a secret account. Well obviously they do now because I said that. By ‘they’ I mean my management.”

Explaining why her management took her tweeting privilege away, Adele said it was because she often finds herself saying the wrong or inappropriate thing.

Needless to say, after finding this out, fans are on the search for Adele's secret Twitter account.



