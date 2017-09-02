Alicia Keys shows her true colours on four covers of Elle Brazil

Cape Town – Alicia Keys is showing her natural beauty on not one, not two and not even three but four covers of Elle Brazil magazine.

Dressing her orange and pink coloured braids in four different looks the Blended Family hitmaker emphasised four tag-lines she lives by.

“Be Cool. Be Strong. Be Real. Be Yourself.”

Alicia proudly shared her covers on Instagram, thanking the magazine for allowing her to show her true colours.

She wrote: “Thank you Elle Brazil for capturing my true colours.”

SCROLL THROUGH THE STUNNING FOUR COVERS HERE: