All the winners at this year's Kids' Choice Awards

Los Angeles — Kevin Hart and the bad bunny he plays in The Secret Life of Pets were both winners at the Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday night.

Hart was named favorite villain for voicing Snowball, who also claimed the prize for "most wanted pet" at the fan-voted show in Los Angeles. Hart also shared the "BFF" award with Dwayne Johnson, his co-star in Central Intelligence.

The Ghostbusters remake was a multiple winner, claiming the "favorite movie" award and acting honours for Chris Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy.

Finding Dory was named "favorite animated movie", and star Ellen DeGeneres was the "favorite voice from an animated film".

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena hosted the ceremony at the Galen Centre on the University of Southern California campus.

Here are all the winners:

TELEVISION:
Favourite TV Show – Kids' Show
Henry Danger

Favourite TV Show – Family Show
Fuller House

Favourite Reality Show
America's Got Talent

Favourite Cartoon
SpongeBob SquarePants

Favourite Male TV Star
Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)

Favourite Female TV Star
Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)

MOVIES:
Favourite Movie
Ghostbusters

Favourite Movie Actor
Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)

Favourite Movie Actress
Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)

Favourite Animated Movie
Finding Dory

Favourite Voice From an Animated Movie
Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)

Favourite Villain
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets) 

Favourite Butt-Kicker
Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)

BFF's (Best Friends Forever)
Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)

Favourite Frenemies
Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)

Most Wanted Pet
Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)

#Squad
Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy

MUSIC:
Favourite Music Group
Fifth Harmony

Favourite Male Singer
Shawn Mendes

Favourite Female Singer
Selena Gomez

Favourite Song
"Work From Home" — Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Favourite New Artist
Twenty One Pilots

Favourite Music Video
"Juju on That Beat" — Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall

Favourite DJ/EDM Artist
Calvin Harris

Favourite Soundtrack
Suicide Squad

Favourite Viral Music Artist
JoJo Siwa 

Favourite Global Music Star
Little Mix (U.K.)

OTHER CATEGORIES:
Favourite Video Game
Just Dance 2017

