All the winners at this year's Kids' Choice Awards

Los Angeles — Kevin Hart and the bad bunny he plays in The Secret Life of Pets were both winners at the Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday night.

Hart was named favorite villain for voicing Snowball, who also claimed the prize for "most wanted pet" at the fan-voted show in Los Angeles. Hart also shared the "BFF" award with Dwayne Johnson, his co-star in Central Intelligence.

The Ghostbusters remake was a multiple winner, claiming the "favorite movie" award and acting honours for Chris Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy.

Finding Dory was named "favorite animated movie", and star Ellen DeGeneres was the "favorite voice from an animated film".

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena hosted the ceremony at the Galen Centre on the University of Southern California campus.

Here are all the winners:

TELEVISION:

Favourite TV Show – Kids' Show

Henry Danger

Favourite TV Show – Family Show

Fuller House

Favourite Reality Show

America's Got Talent

Favourite Cartoon

SpongeBob SquarePants

Favourite Male TV Star

Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)

Favourite Female TV Star

Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)

MOVIES:

Favourite Movie

Ghostbusters

Favourite Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)

Favourite Movie Actress

Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)

Favourite Animated Movie

Finding Dory

Favourite Voice From an Animated Movie

Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)

Favourite Villain

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)

Favourite Butt-Kicker

Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)

BFF's (Best Friends Forever)

Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)

Favourite Frenemies

Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)

Most Wanted Pet

Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)

#Squad

Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy

MUSIC:

Favourite Music Group

Fifth Harmony

Favourite Male Singer

Shawn Mendes

Favourite Female Singer

Selena Gomez

Favourite Song

"Work From Home" — Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Favourite New Artist

Twenty One Pilots

Favourite Music Video

"Juju on That Beat" — Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall

Favourite DJ/EDM Artist

Calvin Harris

Favourite Soundtrack

Suicide Squad

Favourite Viral Music Artist

JoJo Siwa

Favourite Global Music Star

Little Mix (U.K.)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

Favourite Video Game

Just Dance 2017

(Photos: Getty Images, AP)