All the winners at this year's Kids' Choice Awards

Los Angeles — Kevin Hart and the bad bunny he plays in The Secret Life of Pets were both winners at the Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday night.
Hart was named favorite villain for voicing Snowball, who also claimed the prize for "most wanted pet" at the fan-voted show in Los Angeles. Hart also shared the "BFF" award with Dwayne Johnson, his co-star in Central Intelligence.
The Ghostbusters remake was a multiple winner, claiming the "favorite movie" award and acting honours for Chris Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy.
Finding Dory was named "favorite animated movie", and star Ellen DeGeneres was the "favorite voice from an animated film".
Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena hosted the ceremony at the Galen Centre on the University of Southern California campus.
TELEVISION:Favourite TV Show – Kids' ShowHenry Danger
Favourite TV Show – Family ShowFuller House
Favourite Reality ShowAmerica's Got Talent
Favourite CartoonSpongeBob SquarePants
Favourite Male TV StarJace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)
Favourite Female TV StarZendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)
MOVIES:Favourite MovieGhostbusters
Favourite Movie ActorChris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)
Favourite Movie ActressMelissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)
Favourite Animated MovieFinding Dory
Favourite Voice From an Animated MovieEllen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)
Favourite VillainKevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)
Favourite Butt-KickerChris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)
BFF's (Best Friends Forever)Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)
Favourite FrenemiesGinnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)
Most Wanted PetSnowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)
#SquadFinding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy
MUSIC:Favourite Music GroupFifth Harmony
Favourite Male SingerShawn Mendes
Favourite Female SingerSelena Gomez
Favourite Song"Work From Home" — Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Favourite New ArtistTwenty One Pilots
Favourite Music Video"Juju on That Beat" — Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall
Favourite DJ/EDM ArtistCalvin Harris
Favourite SoundtrackSuicide Squad
Favourite Viral Music ArtistJoJo Siwa
Favourite Global Music StarLittle Mix (U.K.)
OTHER CATEGORIES:Favourite Video GameJust Dance 2017
(Photos: Getty Images, AP)
