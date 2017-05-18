Amber Rose sleeps through home invasion

Fokofpolisiekar break a South African record as their crowdfunding campaign reaches R1m

2017-05-18 07:36
 
Cape Town – A man reportedly broke into Amber Rose’s LA home while she was sleeping.

According to TMZ, a man invaded her home and stayed for four hours before running away without having stolen anything.

A source close to the former Dancing with the Stars contestant revealed to TMZ the man entered her house in the San Fernando Valley early on Wednesday morning through the kitchen window.

Amber along with her mother, son and bodyguards were all asleep in the house.

The 33-year-old reportedly noticed the broken window later on Wednesday afternoon and checked surveillance footage. Amber then saw the perpetrator break in as well as escape.

E! News confirms police officials are investigating.

(Photo: Greatstock/Splash)

2017-05-17 14:56
