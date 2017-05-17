Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch split

Fokofpolisiekar break a South African record as their crowdfunding campaign reaches R1m

2017-05-17 14:56
 

Cape Town – Amy Schumer and her furniture designing beau, Ben Hanisch have called it quits.

According to Amy’s rep, the couple have decided to end their relationship but remain friends.

While the reason for their split remains unknown, it seems the couple have been separated for a few months now. 

Amy and Ben were last photographed in public together in January and have refrained from sharing posts about one another on social media for several weeks.

The former couple went public with their relationship in January last year. According E! News Amy met Ben on the dating app, Raya.

2017-05-17 13:32
