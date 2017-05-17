Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch split

Cape Town – Amy Schumer and her furniture designing beau, Ben Hanisch have called it quits.



According to Amy’s rep, the couple have decided to end their relationship but remain friends.

Absolutely not A post shared by @amyschumer on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

While the reason for their split remains unknown, it seems the couple have been separated for a few months now.

Amy and Ben were last photographed in public together in January and have refrained from sharing posts about one another on social media for several weeks.

Happy vday to this lady. She's obsessed with me but it's cool A post shared by ben hanisch (@benhanisch) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:58am PST

The former couple went public with their relationship in January last year. According E! News Amy met Ben on the dating app, Raya.

