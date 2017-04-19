Barack Obama: From USA President to Instagram husband

Cape Town – Barack and Michelle Obama spent the weekend yachting off the Island of Moorea, in the South Pacific but that’s not what we are here to talk about.

While yachting, a photo was taken of Barack, who was taking a photo of Michelle.

See the pic here:

Now, as you can imagine, when the picture went public it immediately went viral. And for the best reason ever!

People are freaking out over the snap because Barack Obama has indeed become an Instagram husband.

For those of you who don’t know, an Instagram husband – which includes boyfriends, girlfriends, parents, or sons and daughters - is a designated photographer for any Instagram-obsessed person.

And yes, it is a thing. There is even a website for it.

Anyway... People took to Twitter to share their thoughts about what was happening in the photo and there were a lot of mixed feelings. There was happiness, sadness and down right confusion about Obama’s new gig.

See some reactions here:

(Photos: AFP)