Behati Prinsloo pregnant again

Cape Town – Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are expecting their second child together.
Alongside an Instagram snap of herself in a bikini showing off her growing baby bump, Behati announced it was time for round two.
SEE THE ANNOUNCEMENT HERE:
ROUND 2.....A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT
The Namibian-born model and her hitmaker husband welcomed daughter, Dusty Rose in September 2016 making it exactly a year since becoming parents for the first time.
The tiny tot made her first public appearance with her parents in February, when Adam received a star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
SEE A CUTE SNAP HERE:
(Photo: Getty Images)
