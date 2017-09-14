Behati Prinsloo pregnant again

2017-09-14 08:04
 
adam levine, behati prinsloo

Cape Town – Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are expecting their second child together.

Alongside an Instagram snap of herself in a bikini showing off her growing baby bump, Behati announced it was time for round two.

SEE THE ANNOUNCEMENT HERE:

ROUND 2.....

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

The Namibian-born model and her hitmaker husband welcomed daughter, Dusty Rose in September 2016 making it exactly a year since becoming parents for the first time.

The tiny tot made her first public appearance with her parents in February, when Adam received a star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

SEE A CUTE SNAP HERE:

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Dusty Rose

(Photo: Getty Images)

Read more on:    adam levine  |  behati prinsloo  |  celebrities

Most ReadEditor's Choice
How to link Showmax to your DStv Premium subscription Talk show host body shamed over bikini pictures The first picture of Serena Williams’ baby is here – and she’s too cute for words! Casper de Vries slams Paarl venue for non-payment PICS: 11 local celebs who proudly show off their baby bumps
15 acclaimed African films to stream right now 14 beautiful ballet photos you simply have to see 5 movie trailers you might have missed 10 mini-series to quickly watch this weekend See who these Game of Thrones stars are dating in real life
NEXT ON CHANNELX

The first picture of Serena Williams’ baby is here – and she’s too cute for words!

2017-09-13 16:43
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 