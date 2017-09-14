Behati Prinsloo pregnant again

Cape Town – Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are expecting their second child together.

Alongside an Instagram snap of herself in a bikini showing off her growing baby bump, Behati announced it was time for round two.

SEE THE ANNOUNCEMENT HERE:

ROUND 2..... A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

The Namibian-born model and her hitmaker husband welcomed daughter, Dusty Rose in September 2016 making it exactly a year since becoming parents for the first time.

The tiny tot made her first public appearance with her parents in February, when Adam received a star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

SEE A CUTE SNAP HERE:

(Photo: Getty Images)