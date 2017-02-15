Bella Hadid opens up about her lost loves and heartbreak

Cape Town – Bella Hadid is one of three cover stars on the first edition of Teen Vogue’s Love issue.

Also on the cover of the issue is Troye Sivan and Sasha Lane.

See the three covers here:

Not only is the Victoria’s Secret model the ultimate cover girl, she also opens up about her lost loves, including her recent breakup with The Weeknd.

“As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily,” Bella told editor of Teen Vogue, Elaine Welteroth.

She added that while it is still hard to get through, she will eventually get over it, “It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through.”

But that’s not the only love Bella has lost. She also shared a story about the loss of her first love, a horse named Lego.

She said: “I rotated between a few horses that could jump higher or whatever. But Lego was my main, my ride or die.

“When I had to sell him, it was like a breakup! I was really traumatised.”

BONUS

ICYMI, Bella really is the ultimate poster girl and Teen Vogue perfectly captured that in a retro short film in which the 20-year-old stars as a dream girl for a pre-teen.

Watch the short film here: