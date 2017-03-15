Ben Affleck opens up about his stint in rehab for alcohol addiction

Los Angeles — Ben Affleck opened up about spending time in rehab in a statement shared on Facebook.

The actor and director said on Tuesday, he recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction and that it's the "first of many steps toward a positive recovery."

He added that he wants to be the best father he can be and show his kids "there's no shame in getting help." He also thanked his "co-parent", Jennifer Garner for supporting him and caring for their three kids.

Read the full statement here:

Garner and Affleck have been separated since announcing their plans to divorce in 2015, however People reported last Friday that the couple have decide to call the divorce off.

According to E! News, seeking help and making a statement about his road to recovery had nothing to do with Jen and was all Ben's decision.

Affleck previously entered rehab for alcohol addiction in 2001.

The Live By Night actor and director recently stepped away from directing the stand alone Batman movie after almost a year in the job. He'll still star in the film as the titular crusader.

Ben was last seen in public in February at the Oscars.