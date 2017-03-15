Princess Diana’s secret lover, James Hewitt, denies fathering Prince Harry in new revealing interview

We’re giving away a trip for two to Vietnam to celebrate the release of Kong: Skull Island! Enter here now!

Ben Affleck opens up about his stint in rehab for alcohol addiction

2017-03-15 09:02
 

Los Angeles — Ben Affleck opened up about spending time in rehab in a statement shared on Facebook.

The actor and director said on Tuesday, he recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction and that it's the "first of many steps toward a positive recovery."

He added that he wants to be the best father he can be and show his kids "there's no shame in getting help." He also thanked his "co-parent", Jennifer Garner for supporting him and caring for their three kids.

Read the full statement here:

Garner and Affleck have been separated since announcing their plans to divorce in 2015, however People reported last Friday that the couple have decide to call the divorce off.

According to E! News, seeking help and making a statement about his road to recovery had nothing to do with Jen and was all Ben's decision.

Affleck previously entered rehab for alcohol addiction in 2001.

The Live By Night actor and director recently stepped away from directing the stand alone Batman movie after almost a year in the job. He'll still star in the film as the titular crusader.

Ben was last seen in public in February at the Oscars.

Read more on:    ben affleck  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
It's only March but Trevor Noah is already having his best year ever! WATCH: Megan Fox looks sexy in new lingerie ad We’re giving away a trip to Vietnam to celebrate the release of Kong: Skull Island! Karlien van Jaarsveld lashes out over R25k phone bill PICS: Maze Runner star filming in Cape Town!
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: Blac Chyna shares eerie ad for new product line

2017-03-14 21:02
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 