Ben Affleck plays supportive boyfriend at the Emmys

2017-09-18 09:02
 
ben affleck, lindsay shookus

Los Angeles — Ben Affleck played supportive boyfriend to his Saturday Night Live producer girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus at this year's Emmy Awards show.

The Live By Night actor stood off to the side backstage as Lindsay accepted an award for her work on SNL.

Affleck ceded the spotlight to his girlfriend as she took her new Emmy and continued down the winner's walk.

The NBC series had 22 Emmy nominations this year, and has seen ratings success with its pointed political humour featuring McKinnon as Hillary Clinton and Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.

SNL took home three awards during Sunday's ceremony as well as two at the Creative Arts held last week Sunday.

