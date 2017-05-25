British actor Sir Roger Moore has died in Switzerland after a brave battle with cancer. He was 89.

Manchester police said a suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device at the Ariana Grande concert

Beyoncé is ready to meet her twins

2017-05-25 08:00
 

Cape Town – Any day now Beyoncé and Jay Z will become the proud parents of twins, giving Blue Ivy two siblings to play with.

Hot off throwing her daughter a lavish baby shower, Bey’s mom Tina Knowles gave Entertainment Tonight the scoop of how the Sorry hitmaker is doing ahead of the birth of the babies.

Not revealing too much Tina said: “She's doing great, she's just ready to, you know, she’s ready to see her babies.”

And while we there is no confirmed date that the twins will arrive, Tina said she hopes the announcement will come soon.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Read more on:    beyoncé  |  celebutots  |  celebrities

Most ReadEditor's Choice
It might be 2017 but the SABC is using tapes like it’s 1980 PICS: Kourtney Kardashian and her bae spotted on holiday +LIVE+ returning to SA for reunion tour PICS: Sexy Trevor Noah heats up Comedy Central’s red carpet in Los Angeles My friend, Roger Moore
Hugh Jackman didn't know wolverines were real while filming X-Men Soapie hunk’s alleged affairs come to light Photographer provocateur Tsoku Maela is back with a powerful new series PICS: Pippa Middleton stuns on her wedding day PICS: Absolutely everything that happened at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
NEXT ON CHANNELX

William Levy taking his daughter to her first dance will melt your heart!

2017-05-24 14:27
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 