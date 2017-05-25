Beyoncé is ready to meet her twins

Cape Town – Any day now Beyoncé and Jay Z will become the proud parents of twins, giving Blue Ivy two siblings to play with.

Hot off throwing her daughter a lavish baby shower, Bey’s mom Tina Knowles gave Entertainment Tonight the scoop of how the Sorry hitmaker is doing ahead of the birth of the babies.

Not revealing too much Tina said: “She's doing great, she's just ready to, you know, she’s ready to see her babies.”

And while we there is no confirmed date that the twins will arrive, Tina said she hopes the announcement will come soon.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: