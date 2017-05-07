Beyoncé’s scholarships help girls to run da world

In partnership with

2017-05-07 21:00 by Staff reporter
Los Angeles - To mark the celebration of the one-year anniversary of her acclaimed Lemonade album and its anthemic hit single Formation, Beyoncé has announced the establishment of her Formation Scholars Awards for the 2017/18 academic year.

The project is aimed at encouraging and supporting young women described as “unafraid to think outside the box and who are bold, creative, conscious and confident”.

Four scholarships will be awarded – one in each of four US colleges chosen by the singer – to an incoming, current or graduate female student “pursuing studies in the creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies”.

The four participating institutions are Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Spelman College.

Beyoncé is known for generously supporting projects that encourage female education and achievement.

