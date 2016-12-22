Blac Chyna is NOT on Kris Jenner’s Christmas party list

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly undergoing individual therapy following their last few months of turmoil

2016-12-22
 

Cape Town – Blac Chyna is reportedly not on the guest list for Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party and well, we’re not really surprised.

Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kris have made it clear that they don’t want Chyna anywhere near their family, following her public breakup with Rob Kardashian. 

And according to People they have gone as far as not putting her on the guest list for one of the most star-studded Christmas parties of the year.

A source told People, "Rob’s family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can’t stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream though."

According to the Daily Mail and Star magazine, Kris is willing to go to extreme lengths to get baby Dream away from Chyna.

Those extreme lengths include paying Chyna up to $5m to handover full custody of Dream and walk away.

2016-12-22
