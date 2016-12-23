Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of risking their children's privacy

A Pennsylvania coroner has confirmed the death of a young mother who starred in the MTV show 16 and Pregnant

2016-12-23
 
Los Angeles - Brad Pitt has accused Angelina Jolie of compromising their children's privacy and is asking a judge to seal details about the youngsters emerging from the couple's divorce, court papers showed on Thursday.

The 52-year-old star's lawyers claim his estranged wife is showing little regard for the welfare of the three boys and three girls, as her attorneys try to make him look bad, according to a motion filed in a Los Angeles court.

Pitt's legal team argues that Jolie has already violated an agreement to protect the privacy of the children - who range from age eight to 15 - by making public the names of family therapists.

The lawyers accuse Jolie, 41, of "attempting to clear the way to put in the public eye any allegations she can" without regard to the impact on the children.

Jolie filed for divorce in September, citing irreconcilable differences, and is seeking sole custody of the children.

Pitt was cleared by the FBI and social workers over allegations that he struck one of his children during a flight that month from France to Los Angeles.

Pitt, who won a best film Oscar for producing 12 Years a Slave (2013), is seeking joint legal and physical custody.

He has been granted visits supervised by a therapist as part of a temporary custody agreement.

Under the deal Jolie has physical custody of the children - three of whom are adopted - at a rented LA house.

The A-listers wed in France in August two years ago, but had been a couple since 2004.

A hearing on Pitt's motion is scheduled for 17 January.

