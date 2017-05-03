Brad Pitt gives major silver fox vibes in new magazine shoot!

Cape Town - Brad Pitt is the star of not one, not two, but three new GQ Style summer issue covers!
The Allied actor is making a comeback and is starting with his first magazine shoot since his split from Angelina Jolie.
The three undeniably sexy covers were photographed by Ryan McGinley and taken on a road trip through some of America’s best national parks.
The road trip took 8 days and while the three covers are a beautiful result thereof, there’s even more. The summer issue will also include a 40 page portfolio of the trip which means so much more of the silver fox that is Brad Pitt!
See the sexy trio of covers here:
Announcing: Brad Pitt in America's National Parks for the summer issue of GQ Style. Link in bio to see all 3 covers. [?? @ryanmcginleystudios]A post shared by GQ Style (@gqstyle) on May 2, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT
Announcing: Brad Pitt in America's National Parks for the summer issue of GQ Style. Link in bio to see all 3 covers. [?? @ryanmcginleystudios]
A post shared by GQ Style (@gqstyle) on May 2, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT
Announcing: Brad Pitt in America's National Parks for the summer issue of GQ Style. Link in bio to see all 3 covers. [?? @ryanmcginleystudios]A post shared by GQ Style (@gqstyle) on May 2, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT
A post shared by GQ Style (@gqstyle) on May 2, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
GautengDBS Group (Pty) Ltd
Cape TownMass Staffing ProjectsR750 000 - R1 200 000 Per Year
PretoriaNeo Batho (Pty) LtdR20 000 - R25 000 Per Month
TownhousesR 3 250 000
Apartments / FlatsR 5 700 000
HousesR 5 950 000