Brad Pitt gives major silver fox vibes in new magazine shoot!

Cape Town - Brad Pitt is the star of not one, not two, but three new GQ Style summer issue covers!

The Allied actor is making a comeback and is starting with his first magazine shoot since his split from Angelina Jolie.

The three undeniably sexy covers were photographed by Ryan McGinley and taken on a road trip through some of America’s best national parks.

The road trip took 8 days and while the three covers are a beautiful result thereof, there’s even more. The summer issue will also include a 40 page portfolio of the trip which means so much more of the silver fox that is Brad Pitt!

See the sexy trio of covers here:

Announcing: Brad Pitt in America's National Parks for the summer issue of GQ Style. Link in bio to see all 3 covers. [?? @ryanmcginleystudios] A post shared by GQ Style (@gqstyle) on May 2, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

