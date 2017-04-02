Brie-oncé: A 20kg cheese statue of Beyoncé

London - Not actually made out of Brie – Brie-oncé is a master stroke of marketing marrying two of the world’s favourite things: Beyoncé and cheese.

Sculptor David Bradley worked with advertising agency The Robin Collective and expert food sculptor Jacqui Kelly to put the Brie-oncé together.

It took 28 hours to create and incorporate 20kg of mild cheddar to recreate the pop mogul’s iconic photoshoot that announced she and her husband were expecting twins.

The original maternity photoshoot racked up almost 11 million likes.

The cheesy masterpiece competed against other cheese sculptures at the East Village Wine and Cheese Festival in London on Saturday.

SEE TWEET HERE:

The event was a one-off free event to deliver to the people “a range of delicious wine and cheese from around the world, as well as indulgent cheese boards, condiments and chutneys along with tempting wine and cider”.



Brie-oncé was Bradley’s warm-up for the on-day cheese-carving competition.

There wasn’t any word on who baked the crackers to accompany the crazy creation, but The Robin Collective did joke: “We talked about putting Babybel in the stomach, but it never actually happened.”

– Paper Mag/New York Post/Telegraph