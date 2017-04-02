In partnership with

John Legend defended Kim Kardashian West after someone trolled her on Twitter for wanting to have more kids

Former actor who played one of TV's Power Rangers was sentenced to six years in prison for stabbing his roommate

Brie-oncé: A 20kg cheese statue of Beyoncé

2017-04-02 12:50
-
 
Beyoncé

London - Not actually made out of Brie – Brie-oncé is a master stroke of marketing marrying two of the world’s favourite things: Beyoncé and cheese.

Sculptor David Bradley worked with advertising agency The Robin Collective and expert food sculptor Jacqui Kelly to put the Brie-oncé together.

It took 28 hours to create and incorporate 20kg of mild cheddar to recreate the pop mogul’s iconic photoshoot that announced she and her husband were expecting twins.

The original maternity photoshoot racked up almost 11 million likes.

The cheesy masterpiece competed against other cheese sculptures at the East Village Wine and Cheese Festival in London on Saturday.

SEE TWEET HERE:

The event was a one-off free event to deliver to the people “a range of delicious wine and cheese from around the world, as well as indulgent cheese boards, condiments and chutneys along with tempting wine and cider”.

Brie-oncé was Bradley’s warm-up for the on-day cheese-carving competition.

There wasn’t any word on who baked the crackers to accompany the crazy creation, but The Robin Collective did joke: “We talked about putting Babybel in the stomach, but it never actually happened.”

– Paper Mag/New York Post/Telegraph

Read more on:    david bradley  |  jacqui kelly  |  beyoncé  |  brie-oncé

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Petition started for DStv to remove ANN7 PICS: Kim Kardashian ditches her extensions on lunch date with Kendall Jenner SABC viewership plunges to "the lowest on record" Alex Rodriguez opens about his romance with Jennifer Lopez Touch goes after radio’s big names
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Puma sues over Rihanna’s shoes

2017-04-02 11:55
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 