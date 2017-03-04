It was a historic moment for 7de Laan when the local soapie had two male characters sharing a kiss

SA actor Tim Theron sat down with Channel24 to chat about upcoming local film, Jagveld. Watch it here!

Britain's William and Kate to visit Germany, Poland

2017-03-04 11:49
 
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duch

London - Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are due to make an official visit to Germany and Poland in July, Kensington Palace announced on Friday.

The visit, at the request of the Foreign Office, comes a few months after Britain is due to start the formal process for leaving the the European Union.

Britain is set to trigger two years of divorce talks with the EU by the end of this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are stepping up their royal duties on behalf of William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who turns 91 in April.

The couple are already due to visit Paris later this month.

William, 34, second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles, is stepping down as an air ambulance helicopter pilot to focus more on royal business.

Queen Elizabeth paid a state visit to Germany in June 2015. She and her husband Prince Philip visited the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp to mark the 70th anniversary of its liberation by British forces.

William travelled to Germany last year, visiting Dusseldorf for a series of events honouring the role of British armed forces based in the country.


Read more on:    prince william and kate  |  uk

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Awesome moment as 7de Laan airs first gay kiss MOVIE GUIDE: Feast your eyes on these 6 new films in cinemas this weekend Jane Fonda reveals she was raped and sexually abused as a child Here's why the SABC moved 7de Laan again PIC: Tori Spelling welcomes fifth child
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

PICS: Katie Perry just cut all her hair off

2017-03-03 19:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 