Bruno Mars just won for best #TBT

2017-06-22 10:45
 

Cape Town – Bruno Mars just won with his throwback Thursday!

The 24K Magic hitmaker shared a photo of him taken in 1989, when he was only 4 years old. But we’ve got to admit it looks as though he hasn’t aged a day!

From his cool style to that voluminous hair, Bruno has had swagg since his early years and we love it!

SEE THE PERFECT THROWBACK HERE:

When you're too impatient for Throwback Thursday so you fully embrace Way Back Wednesday . #1989

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on

And FYI, the 31-year-old’s #TBT is so cool he shared it on Wednesday!

