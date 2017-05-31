Candice Swanepoel makes a sexy comeback to Victoria’s Secret

Cape Town – Candice Swanepoel is heading back to work, eight months after giving birth to her son, Anaca.
Victoria’s Secret announced via Instagram on Tuesday, that the South African beauty would be returning to work with a sexy black and white video of Candice showing off her toned figure in a lacy thong bodysuit.
The caption says: "It's official: @angelcandices is back! (sic)"
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
It's official: @angelcandices is back! ????A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on May 30, 2017 at 11:14am PDT
The 28-year-old and her partner Hermann Nicoli welcomed little Anaca on 7 October, 2016.
Since his birth Candice has not been shy in sharing snaps of how she is enjoying motherhood and of the adorable tiny tot.
SEE SOME CUTE SNAPS HERE:
My baby angel for @gapkids benefiting @everymomcounts directed by @misslivalittle @paolakudacki ???? #mothersday #loveA post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on May 12, 2017 at 9:54am PDT
7 months literally just flew by with this deliciousness. Good morning with love ?? #mesversarioA post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on May 6, 2017 at 5:26am PDT
6 months ago this treasure came into my life, and brings me so much joy everyday I could just pop! So grateful to be his mommy. ?????????? #mamaeorgulhosaA post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:48am PDT
