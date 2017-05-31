All the winners of the 23rd Samas were announced during a glitzy ceremony at Sun City. See them here

Candice Swanepoel makes a sexy comeback to Victoria’s Secret

2017-05-31 11:00
 
candice swanepoel

Cape Town – Candice Swanepoel is heading back to work, eight months after giving birth to her son, Anaca.

Victoria’s Secret announced via Instagram on Tuesday, that the South African beauty would be returning to work with a sexy black and white video of Candice showing off her toned figure in a lacy thong bodysuit.

The caption says: "It's official: @angelcandices is back! (sic)"

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

It's official: @angelcandices is back! ????

A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on

The 28-year-old and her partner Hermann Nicoli welcomed little Anaca on 7 October, 2016.

Since his birth Candice has not been shy in sharing snaps of how she is enjoying motherhood and of the adorable tiny tot.

SEE SOME CUTE SNAPS HERE: 

My baby angel for @gapkids benefiting @everymomcounts directed by @misslivalittle @paolakudacki ???? #mothersday #love

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

7 months literally just flew by with this deliciousness. Good morning with love ?? #mesversario

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

