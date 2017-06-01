Celebs go nude and the internet celebrates

WARNING: NSFW

Cape Town – It might be icy cold outside but it’s definitely getting hot in here.

Celebs stripping down to their birthday suits dominated the entertainment headlines on Thursday and Channel24 was ready to (un)cover it all.

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her butt, Darren Criss dropped his Speedo and Shashi Naidoo was hot as ever.

?So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???? #ACSVersace A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on May 30, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

Here are top 3 steamy headlines that had everyone talking today:

Emily Ratajkowski goes fully nude in throwback snap

Emily Ratajkowski is not one to shy away from sharing a sexy snap on her social media and this time she went fully nude.

(See the NSFW pic here)

Darren Criss got sunburned and showed it off

Ex-Glee actor Darren Criss shared a selfie of his sunburn and you really need to see it.

(See the NSFW pic here)

5 times Shashi Naidoo looked super-hot

South African presenter Shashi Naidoo is one of the most beautiful people in the Rainbow Nation.

(See the NSFW pics here)

For all the hottest celeb gossip join Channel24 on Facebook.