Check out Lena Dunham’s new under-boob tattoo

Cape Town – Lena Duham got some new ink, this time under her boobs.
The Girls director showed off her new tattoo on Instagram on Thursday and praised the artist, Trine Grimm for her stunning work.
Lena also revealed her new permanent marking was her “first original piece by a female tattoo artist”.
See Lena’s new tattoo here:
Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior's chest plate/tit chandelier. This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn't chide me for copying @badgalriri's placement. If you're ever in Oslo, go meet this metal queen and let her handle your body ??A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:27pm PST
The 30-year-old also joked about the placement of her “warrior's chest plate/tit chandelier”, saying it was pretty much in the same spot as RiRi’s tattoo.
The Work hitmaker has a tattoo of Goddess Isis in the same spot. Rihanna had the tattoo done in memory of her grandmother in 2012.
See RiRi’s tattoo here:
Goddess Isis- Complete Woman - Model for future generations- #GRANGRANDOLLY - always in and on my heart #1loveA post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 9, 2012 at 3:53pm PDT
