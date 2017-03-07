Chrissy Teigen opens up about having postpartum depression

Los Angeles - Chrissy Teigen revealed in an 'open letter to moms everywhere" published in Glamour magazine that she has battled postpartum depression since the birth of her daughter last year.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model and singer John Legend welcomed a baby girl, Luna, in April. She wrote in the essay that she has been "unhappy" for much of the last year and discovered she was suffering from postpartum depression in December.

"I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy. What basically everyone around me—but me—knew up until December was this: I have postpartum depression."

Teigen writes that she had difficulty after returning to work as a co-host of the syndicated Lip Sync Battle.

"I went back to work on Lip Sync Battle in August, when Luna was four months. The show treated me incredibly well...But I was different than before. Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my ­shoulders—even my wrists—hurt. I didn’t have an appetite."

She says she is now taking an antidepressant for the depression and anxiety and is also in therapy.

"As I’m writing this, in February, I am a much different human than I was even just in December. I’m over a month into taking my antidepressant, and I just got the name of a therapist who I am planning to start seeing. Let’s be honest though—I probably needed therapy way before Luna!"

Teigen says she's opening up now because she wants people to know postpartum depression "can happen to anybody."