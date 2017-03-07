Chrissy Teigen opens up about having postpartum depression

Los Angeles - Chrissy Teigen revealed in an 'open letter to moms everywhere" published in Glamour magazine that she has battled postpartum depression since the birth of her daughter last year.
The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model and singer John Legend welcomed a baby girl, Luna, in April. She wrote in the essay that she has been "unhappy" for much of the last year and discovered she was suffering from postpartum depression in December.
"I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy. What basically everyone around me—but me—knew up until December was this: I have postpartum depression."
"I was so tired of being in pain. Of taking things out on people. Of not enjoying life." @chrissyteigen shares her experience with postpartum depression for the first time in our April issue. Link in bio for Chrissy's open letter to moms everywhere. (??: @miguelreveriego; hair: @davidvoncannon; makeup: @hungvanngo; styled by @jilliandavison) #ChrissyTeigenA post shared by Glamour Magazine (@glamourmag) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:16am PST
Teigen writes that she had difficulty after returning to work as a co-host of the syndicated Lip Sync Battle.
"I went back to work on Lip Sync Battle in August, when Luna was four months. The show treated me incredibly well...But I was different than before. Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my shoulders—even my wrists—hurt. I didn’t have an appetite."
She says she is now taking an antidepressant for the depression and anxiety and is also in therapy.
"As I’m writing this, in February, I am a much different human than I was even just in December. I’m over a month into taking my antidepressant, and I just got the name of a therapist who I am planning to start seeing. Let’s be honest though—I probably needed therapy way before Luna!"
Teigen says she's opening up now because she wants people to know postpartum depression "can happen to anybody."
"I know I might sound like a whiny, entitled girl. Plenty of people around the world in my situation have no help, no family, no access to medical care. I can’t imagine not being able to go to the doctors that I need. It’s hurtful to me to know that we have a president who wants to rip health care away from women. I look around every day and I don’t know how people do it. I’ve never had more respect for mothers, especially mothers with postpartum depression." Read @chrissyteigen's entire essay on her experience with postpartum depression through our bio. (??: @miguelreveriego; styled by @jilliandavison) #ChrissyTeigenA post shared by Glamour Magazine (@glamourmag) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:53am PST
