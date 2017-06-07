Ciara gives an update of her post-baby weight loss

Cape Town – Ciara is working her way back to her pre-baby weight, one step at a time.
The 1, 2 Step hitmaker gave fans an update of where she’s at two months after the birth of her daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson.
Alongside a snap of her feet on the scale, Ciara joked that she tried not to pick up 60lbs (27kg) while pregnant but these things happen.
The mom-of-two then shared her progress, saying: “Four weeks after her (Sienna) birth I lost 20 lbs (9kg). This week’s goal is 10lbs (4.5kg).”
It seems as though Ciara is right on par with her goals.
SEE CIARA’S POST-BABY WEIGHT PROGRESS REPORT HERE:
I said I wasn't going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and... I did exactly that!! ??... 4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10lbs. I was 183 yesterday. #BounceBack #LevelUpA post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:22am PDT
I said I wasn't going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and... I did exactly that!! ??... 4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10lbs. I was 183 yesterday. #BounceBack #LevelUp
A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:22am PDT
{{item.description}} Read More »
Cape TownHire ResolveR350 000 - R480 000 Per Year
SandtonUDM International (Pty) LtdR2 000 - R7 500 Per Month
JohannesburgMeondo Trading 464 CC
HousesR 3 895 000
HousesR 1 799 000
HousesR 4 500 000