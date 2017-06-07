Ciara gives an update of her post-baby weight loss

Cape Town – Ciara is working her way back to her pre-baby weight, one step at a time.

The 1, 2 Step hitmaker gave fans an update of where she’s at two months after the birth of her daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson.

Alongside a snap of her feet on the scale, Ciara joked that she tried not to pick up 60lbs (27kg) while pregnant but these things happen.

The mom-of-two then shared her progress, saying: “Four weeks after her (Sienna) birth I lost 20 lbs (9kg). This week’s goal is 10lbs (4.5kg).”

It seems as though Ciara is right on par with her goals.

SEE CIARA’S POST-BABY WEIGHT PROGRESS REPORT HERE: