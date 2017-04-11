Could Janet Jackson’s split have significant prenup implications?

New York - Janet Jackson split from her husband, the Qatari tycoon Wissam Al Mana, just months after they had a baby, reports said on Monday.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 in a small and private ceremony, but only revealed the news later in 2013.

Jackson has maintained a low profile before and after giving birth in January to son Eissa, her first child. She had repeatedly postponed dates on her Unbreakable world tour before stunning fans in April by announcing the late-age pregnancy.

A representative for Jackson did not immediately reply to a request for comment and reports gave different accounts on the circumstances of the separation.

TMZ has now reported the split may have major financial implications, if a prenup was signed.

It is almost obvious that Jackson and Al Mana have a prenup agreement as the Together Again hitmaker had a prenup with her second husband, Rene Elizondo.

The gossip website reported Al Mana’s net worth to be $1bn while Jackson’s is at $175m. Prenup agreements typically have 5 and 10 year marks and looking at the dates their marriage was announced, their separation is right around the 5 year mark.

The addition of their son in January, could also have prenup implications.

