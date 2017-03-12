In partnership with

Criss Angel hospitalised after dangerous stunt goes wrong

2017-03-12 11:01
 

Cape Town – Criss Angel was rushed to hospital after a routine stunt during his Mindfreak Live! show in Las Vegas went wrong.

A statement shared on Criss’ Twitter on Saturday said: “During Friday evening’s performance, while attempting his famed upside down straitjacket escape while suspended by his feet, he lost consciousness.

“He was lowered to the stage and rushed to the hospital where he was evaluated and released early this morning.”

See a pic of the stunt here:

criss angel

While it is not yet known what caused the 49-year-old to lose consciousness, the statement noted Criss is undergoing additional testing.

Criss also thanked fans for their “outpouring love and concern.”

Read the full statement here:

(Photo: Getty Images)

