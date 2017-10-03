Crystal Hefner breaks her silence after Hugh’s death

Cape Town – Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal has released a statement following the death of her husband last Wednesday.

The 31-year-old spoke to People magazine exclusively calling the late 91-year-old an “American hero.”

“I haven’t been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences. I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief,” Crystal said.

“We laid him to rest Saturday. He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity.”

Hefner died of natural causes at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday night. He was laid to rest at the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery, right next to Marilyn Monroe's burial spot which he bought in 1992 for $75k.

“He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world.”

The aspiring DJ was Hefner’s third wife. The couple wed in December 2012.

According to reports Crystal will inherit nothing from her late husband’s multi-million dollar fortune because of an ironclad prenuptial agreement and the fact that Hugh never added her to his will.

Regardless Crystal continued to praise Hef saying she always felt how much he loved her.

“I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness. I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him,” Crystal told People.

“He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else. There never has and never will be another Hugh M. Hefner.”

