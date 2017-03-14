Dave Franco and Alison Brie secretly got married

Cape Town – Dave Franco and Alison Brie are married, two years after getting engaged.

And the couple – who are notoriously private about their relationship - successfully tied the knot out of the spotlight.

A rep for Alison confirmed to E! News that the acting couple are indeed married but offered no other details.

Dave and Alison reportedly started dating back in 2012. News of their engagement broke in August 2015 when Alison turned up at a screening of her movie Sleeping With Other People, wearing her stunning engagement ring.

See the ring here:

(Photo: AP)