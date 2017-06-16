Did Barack Obama just reveal the sex of Beyoncé’s twins?!

Cape Town – In a touching speech via video at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday, former President Barack Obama might have made one of the biggest slip-ups of his career.

In the video he praises his friend Jay Z, who became the first rapper inducted into the organisation and the first hip-hop act to be nominated for the honour.

Obama then also says the following in the video: "Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although, he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up."

Say what?! If Jay Z is going to have Barack "beat" soon, it logically means that he will have more daughters than Barack. This means that Beyoncé would have to give birth to twin girls to have three daughters in total to beat Barack’s two.

Let it sink in.

Watch Obama's full speech here:

Channel24 reported on Thursday that the Beyhive is on baby watch with rumours circulating on social media that the twins might have arrived already. This comes after a fleet of black SUV’s were spotted leaving Beyoncé and Jay Z’s house on Tuesday.

And now that Jay Z didn’t make an appearance at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday, fans are even more certain that Beyoncé has given birth.

See some of the Beyhive’s tweets here:

Beyonce's husband is trolling us. Where are the twins? — The Kitchenista (@MissAngelaDavis) June 16, 2017

Obama just inducted Jay Z into the hall of fame and lowkey announced Jay Z and Beyoncé are having twin GIRLS!!! ????????pic.twitter.com/UdAoByoj4V — ?????? (@stan_becton) June 16, 2017

did beyoncé have the babies or no? cause i don't have the time nor patience for the games https://t.co/qifE8bMY5c — bree maría?? (@BreeMariaaaa) June 15, 2017

Me walking into Beyoncé delivery room to see the twins pic.twitter.com/fyAf7udBHC — Holly Blue Agate (@hoodopulence) June 15, 2017

can't believe beyoncé gave birth to twins during gemini season... how is she gonna raise five kids? — Lauren Holt (@so_coLAURful) June 15, 2017

Beyonce totally had them twins. That's why she announced the Formation scholars today. pic.twitter.com/5pU2z6hCT9 — A (@Loni_Christine) June 15, 2017

Friend: how are you?

Me, knowing beyonce probably giving birth but not 100% sure and just wishing she'd let me know she's ok: pic.twitter.com/daT614MHsO — broke but woke (@NotAgainBen) June 15, 2017