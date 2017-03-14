Did Beyoncé just reveal the sex of her twins?

Princess Diana’s secret lover, James Hewitt, denies fathering Prince Harry in new revealing interview

Cape Town – A new fan theory, or should we say Beyhive theory, is saying that Beyoncé is expecting boys.

The Hold Up hitmaker is known to pay attention to detail and because she is the queen of subtle hints, everyone now thinks she just hinted that she is expecting boy twins.

So, here is a step-by-step breakdown of the theory:

1. A genius at subtle hints

We all know Beyoncé is an absolute genius when it comes to dropping hints. Remember when she shared snaps of lemons on Instagram before she dropped Lemonade?!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

And notice that leading up to the announcement of her pregnancy, Bey posed showing the peace sign... or was she really telling us “two babies”?!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on


2. The little black dress and accessories

Moving on from that, Bey shared some snaps of the LBD and accessories she wore to her step-dad’s birthday party.

#PregnancySlay #Beyonce ????

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

Notice something about the earrings?

#Beyonce ??

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

3. Hold up, we’ve seen them before!

Well, those earrings happen to be the exact same ones she wore in the music video for If I Were A Boy.

Take a closer look...


Now, tell us what you think. Is this another subtle hint, or was Bey just having a throwback moment?!

(Screengrab: YouTube/BeyoncéVEVO)

