Did Cindy Crawford accidentally reveal the sex of the Clooney twins?

2017-03-31 12:57
 
Cape Town – Cindy Crawford may have accidentally revealed the sex of Amal and George Clooney’s unborn twins.

ICYMI Amal is pregnant with twins and yes, we’re all excited!

The couple have however remained tight lipped on inside deets of their unborn babies, like what their sex is and what their names will be.

And now, two Instagram snaps shared by Cindy has everyone thinking Amal and George are expecting a boy and a girl.

The model mom shared a picture of herself holding two babygrows, one with pink writing on it and one with blue writing on it.

The words stitched on the white outfits reads “Casa” and “Migos”. This is relevant because George and Cindy’s husband Rande Gerber partnered up and created a tequila brand called Casamigos.

Cindy captioned the post: “Hey, @RandeGerber — think I got the perfect baby gift for the Clooneys!”

Scroll through the pictures here:

Hey, @RandeGerber — think I got the perfect baby gift for the Clooneys! ????????

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Whether Cindy accidentally revealed the sex or she just chose one of each colour for fun, time will only tell.

2017-03-31 11:01
