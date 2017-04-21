Did Rob Lowe really send Kate Beckinsale a postcard with a dick stamp on it?

Cape Town – Kate Beckinsale found the most random thing at her mom’s house – a postcard of Rob Lowe, from Rob Lowe with a hand-drawn dick stamp.

If this just made you tilt your head, you’re not the only one!

So, this is the story:

The 43-year-old shared a throwback from when she was 13 years old on Instagram of a postcard of Rob Lowe. Written on the postcard card was: “Dear Kate, Yes I will marry you. See you soon. Love, Rob Lowe xxxxxx.”

This can only mean that a young teenage Kate, like any other teenager, was totally crushing on Rob and sent him fan mail asking him to marry her.

See the Instagram snap here:

EITHER I was a really tragic 13 year old with time on my hands OR Rob Lowe was all kinds of casual proposing marriage via a postcard of himself ,signing his last name AND drawing a dick instead of using a stamp .(found at my mum's house) A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

Now, this is pretty cute an all but if you examine the postcard carefully, like we did, you’ll notice in the top right corner where a stamp would normally go is a hand-drawn penis.

Mind=Blown

Whether it was actually Rob Lowe who drew it and sent the postcard or young Kate’s wishful thinking, we will never know.

Not even Kate can remember as her caption for the throwback is: “EITHER I was a really tragic 13 year old with time on my hands OR Rob Lowe was all kinds of casual proposing marriage via a postcard of himself ,signing his last name AND drawing a dick instead of using a stamp .(found at my mum's house). (sic)”