PICS: Terry Pheto celebrated The Bold and Beautiful's 30th birthday with the cast members in Malibu

A lot can change in a decade. Just take a look at these 10 celeb photos taken ten years ago!

Did Rob Lowe really send Kate Beckinsale a postcard with a dick stamp on it?

2017-04-21 05:00
 
rob lowe

Cape Town – Kate Beckinsale found the most random thing at her mom’s house – a postcard of Rob Lowe, from Rob Lowe with a hand-drawn dick stamp.

If this just made you tilt your head, you’re not the only one!

So, this is the story:

The 43-year-old shared a throwback from when she was 13 years old on Instagram of a postcard of Rob Lowe. Written on the postcard card was: “Dear Kate, Yes I will marry you. See you soon. Love, Rob Lowe xxxxxx.”

This can only mean that a young teenage Kate, like any other teenager, was totally crushing on Rob and sent him fan mail asking him to marry her.

See the Instagram snap here:

Now, this is pretty cute an all but if you examine the postcard carefully, like we did, you’ll notice in the top right corner where a stamp would normally go is a hand-drawn penis.

Mind=Blown

Whether it was actually Rob Lowe who drew it and sent the postcard or young Kate’s wishful thinking, we will never know.

Not even Kate can remember as her caption for the throwback is: “EITHER I was a really tragic 13 year old with time on my hands OR Rob Lowe was all kinds of casual proposing marriage via a postcard of himself ,signing his last name AND drawing a dick instead of using a stamp .(found at my mum's house). (sic)”

Read more on:    kate beckinsale  |  rob lowe  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: 10 local celebs 10 years ago PIC: Serena Williams debuts baby bump Kris Jenner is done with Caitlyn after reading her memoir QUIZ: Can you guess which Khanyi Mbau photo has the most likes? 5 hilarious tweets from Hlaudi Motsoeneng's press conference
8 WTF facts about The Bachelor that are just cray cray! 6 delightful shows to watch online this Easter weekend PICS: British DJ hosts world's highest party on Everest WATCH: Desmond and the Tutus go big in Japan OMG! This ex-7de Laan actor is a total hunk now!
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Looking for a job? Jaden Smith is offering one!

2017-04-20 17:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 