Diddy cropped Kendall and Kylie Jenner out of a photo because he can

2017-05-09 10:37
 

Cape Town – Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs cropped Kendall and Kylie Jenner out of a picture on Instagram and Twitter couldn't handle it.

The snap was taken at the MET Gala on Monday, 1 May and first shared on Kylie’s Instagram.

Fast forward five days and Diddy appears to have shared the exact same photo, but missing two people none other than Kendall and Kylie.

Diddy captioned the photo: “#teamlove #blackexcellence”

Since sharing the snap, people have caught on to Diddy's smooth skills.

Welcome to the #DiddyCrop party:

2017-05-09 10:14
