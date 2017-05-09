Diddy cropped Kendall and Kylie Jenner out of a photo because he can

Cape Town – Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs cropped Kendall and Kylie Jenner out of a picture on Instagram and Twitter couldn't handle it.

The snap was taken at the MET Gala on Monday, 1 May and first shared on Kylie’s Instagram.

See the original snap here:

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 3, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

Fast forward five days and Diddy appears to have shared the exact same photo, but missing two people none other than Kendall and Kylie.

Diddy captioned the photo: “#teamlove #blackexcellence”

#teamlove #blackexcellence A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on May 5, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

Since sharing the snap, people have caught on to Diddy's smooth skills.

Welcome to the #DiddyCrop party: