Diddy cropped Kendall and Kylie Jenner out of a photo because he can

Cape Town – Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs cropped Kendall and Kylie Jenner out of a picture on Instagram and Twitter couldn't handle it.
The snap was taken at the MET Gala on Monday, 1 May and first shared on Kylie’s Instagram.
See the original snap here:
A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 3, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT
Fast forward five days and Diddy appears to have shared the exact same photo, but missing two people none other than Kendall and Kylie.
Diddy captioned the photo: “#teamlove #blackexcellence”
#teamlove #blackexcellenceA post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on May 5, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT
#teamlove #blackexcellence
A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on May 5, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT
Since sharing the snap, people have caught on to Diddy's smooth skills.
Welcome to the #DiddyCrop party:
Diddy's pettiness is on a diff level ?????? #DiddyCrop pic.twitter.com/VHfB5qLz6Q— Yier (@IamYier) May 8, 2017
Diddy's pettiness is on a diff level ?????? #DiddyCrop pic.twitter.com/VHfB5qLz6Q
Kylie and Kendall's face when they saw diddy's post lmao #diddycrop pic.twitter.com/n6APis6oGI— pooh???? (@orangeiujce) May 8, 2017
Kylie and Kendall's face when they saw diddy's post lmao #diddycrop pic.twitter.com/n6APis6oGI
There are points in your life when you need to learn how to #DiddyCrop people out of your life! ????#StayWoke ?????? pic.twitter.com/pbrNusoVXY— T FAASOO (@Mulimuli_Mai) May 8, 2017
There are points in your life when you need to learn how to #DiddyCrop people out of your life! ????#StayWoke ?????? pic.twitter.com/pbrNusoVXY
#DIDDYCROP THE NEGATIVITY OUT OF YOUR LIFE pic.twitter.com/szo3Szfkxm— amy (@ayemwhyes) May 8, 2017
#DIDDYCROP THE NEGATIVITY OUT OF YOUR LIFE pic.twitter.com/szo3Szfkxm
Instead of saying "bye" or "talk to you later" I end the convos with "#diddycrop ???"— xoxo, Trisha (@zialegacion) May 9, 2017
Instead of saying "bye" or "talk to you later" I end the convos with "#diddycrop ???"
#Diddycrop so smooth that it gives me mixed emotions ??— Angelie Cabras (@angeliecabs) May 9, 2017
#Diddycrop so smooth that it gives me mixed emotions ??
#diddycrop all of the weekdays until Friday— Hallie Leo (@LeoHallie) May 9, 2017
#diddycrop all of the weekdays until Friday
Thought of the day.. Maybe we can get @diddy to #DiddyCrop @realDonaldTrump out of office. #Goals pic.twitter.com/moKZ7lTSpi— Katie DeAngelis (@KatieDeAngelis) May 9, 2017
Thought of the day.. Maybe we can get @diddy to #DiddyCrop @realDonaldTrump out of office. #Goals pic.twitter.com/moKZ7lTSpi
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
GautengDBS Group (Pty) Ltd
Western CapeTumaini ConsultingR900 000 - R1 000 000 Per Year
GautengTumaini ConsultingR450 000 - R500 000 Per Year
HousesR 3 995 000
HousesR 8 900 000
HousesR 2 750 000