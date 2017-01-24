Dubai investigates disabled centre over Kim Kardashian visit

Dubai — A state-owned newspaper in Dubai is reporting that authorities are investigating a centre for the disabled after it hosted and publicised a visit by Kim Kardashian West.

A story in Tuesday's edition of Emarat Al Youm says the investigation focused on the Rashid Paediatric Therapy Centre not getting prior approval for the visit by Kim.

It also says authorities are concerned about T-shirts bearing Kim's image that were being handed out during the visit on Monday, 16 January.

Kim recently shared her favourite part of her Dubai trip and it was her visit to the centre.

Alongside a picture of the kids Kim wrote, "My favorite part of the trip was visiting Rashid Paediatric Therapy Centre. These beautiful children showed me a performance of a lifetime!

"My hat goes off to the amazing teachers and caregivers who dedicate their time for the future of these children!"

See her tweets here:

Dubai officials and the Rashid Paediatric Therapy Centre did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Kim traveled to Dubai to give a makeup class. It was her first major public appearance since being robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in October.