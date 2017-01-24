Gareth Cliff has been accused of fat shaming women after sharing an offensive meme about the anti-Trump women's march

Mel Gibson and his girlfriend, Rosalind Ross have welcomed a baby boy named Lars Gerard Gibson

Dubai investigates disabled centre over Kim Kardashian visit

2017-01-24 16:01
 

Dubai — A state-owned newspaper in Dubai is reporting that authorities are investigating a centre for the disabled after it hosted and publicised a visit by Kim Kardashian West.

A story in Tuesday's edition of Emarat Al Youm says the investigation focused on the Rashid Paediatric Therapy Centre not getting prior approval for the visit by Kim.

It also says authorities are concerned about T-shirts bearing Kim's image that were being handed out during the visit on Monday, 16 January.

Kim recently shared her favourite part of her Dubai trip and it was her visit to the centre.

Alongside a picture of the kids Kim wrote, "My favorite part of the trip was visiting Rashid Paediatric Therapy Centre. These beautiful children showed me a performance of a lifetime!

"My hat goes off to the amazing teachers and caregivers who dedicate their time for the future of these children!"

See her tweets here:

Dubai officials and the Rashid Paediatric Therapy Centre did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Kim traveled to Dubai to give a makeup class. It was her first major public appearance since being robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in October.

Read more on:    kim kardashian  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Meeting Milla Jovovich: Cape Town is just like LA PICS: Trevor Noah sits courtside with his girlfriend and Hugh Jackman Gareth Cliff accused of fat shaming women Film banned in South Africa to screen for the first time in 44 years Kate Hudson's brother's reaction to her dating Brad Pitt is hilarious!
7 female led films you need see in 2017 Here's what DStv has planned for 2017 10 things we’ve learned from watching Cougar Town This space popcorn flick is the perfect escape PICS: Jake Gyllenhaal shirtless on the beach is the best way to start 2017
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: Channing Tatum is teaching himself to play piano

2017-01-24 14:56
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 