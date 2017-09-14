Ellen DeGeneres' tried impersonating Trump and hilariously failed

2017-09-14 19:00
 
ellen degeneres

Cape Town – Ellen DeGeneres tried to do a Trump impression and it is cuter than anything else.

During a chat with the king of impersonating Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin, Ellen was challenged to do her best impression of POTUS but hilariously failed.

While she made it quite clear that she is horrible at impressions, Ellen willingly tried but ended up sounding way too kind and cute to be Trump.

WATCH THE FUNNY ATTEMPT HERE:

To see more celebs doing hilarious things follow Chennel24 Hollywood on Facebook.

Most ReadEditor's Choice
The first picture of Serena Williams’ baby is here – and she’s too cute for words! Selena Gomez undergoes a kidney transplant Behati Prinsloo pregnant again PICS: Kim Engelbrecht on the set of The Flash PIC: Karlien van Jaarsveld is glowing in this pregnancy snapshot
15 acclaimed African films to stream right now 14 beautiful ballet photos you simply have to see 5 movie trailers you might have missed 10 mini-series to quickly watch this weekend See who these Game of Thrones stars are dating in real life
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Harrison Ford breaks his silence on Carrie Fisher affair

2017-09-14 17:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 