Ellen DeGeneres' tried impersonating Trump and hilariously failed

Cape Town – Ellen DeGeneres tried to do a Trump impression and it is cuter than anything else.

During a chat with the king of impersonating Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin, Ellen was challenged to do her best impression of POTUS but hilariously failed.

While she made it quite clear that she is horrible at impressions, Ellen willingly tried but ended up sounding way too kind and cute to be Trump.

WATCH THE FUNNY ATTEMPT HERE:

