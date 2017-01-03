Eva Amurri Martino confronts critics after a night nurse dropped her son cracking his skull

Trevor Noah recently took some time off to explore Peru and the pics look amazing. See them here!

2017-01-03 13:55
 
Cape Town – Eva Amurri Martino confronted those who criticised her after she revealed a night nurse she fell asleep and dropped her newborn son, cracking his skull.

Susan Sarandon’s actress daughter, on Sunday, shared her horrific experience which included “two harrowing days of emergency care and further testing” shortly after Thanksgiving on her blog Happily Eva After.

Read Eva’s story here:

Following her emotional post, Eva took to Instagram to thank people for their support and also to confront those who were criticising her parenting.

Alongside a picture of herself and newborn Major she wrote, “To those who have expressed judgement, cruelty, and criticism of me, my choices, or my fragility during this time - I'm not going to justify myself to you.

“But I sincerely wish that 2017 brings you enough self love and confidence that you no longer feel the need to tear down another person during their darkest moment (sic)”

Read the full post here:

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has reached out with words of comfort or to share their own stories the past 24 hours. It is so moving to know there are so many of you who are wishing our sweet boy well, and who are rooting us on as a family. I'd like to say one thing, which is that Parenthood is not a competition. Nobody gets an award at the end of all of it for doing it the best or most perfect way. All that matters is how we make our children feel, how we feel about them, and how we feel about ourselves as parents. To those who have expressed judgement, cruelty, and criticism of me, my choices, or my fragility during this time- I'm not going to justify myself to you. But I sincerely wish that 2017 brings you enough self love and confidence that you no longer feel the need to tear down another person during their darkest moment. ?????? Peace, please. Xx EAM

A photo posted by HAPPILY EVA AFTER (@thehappilyeva) on

