Eva Amurri Martino confronts critics after a night nurse dropped her son cracking his skull

Cape Town – Eva Amurri Martino confronted those who criticised her after she revealed a night nurse she fell asleep and dropped her newborn son, cracking his skull.

Susan Sarandon’s actress daughter, on Sunday, shared her horrific experience which included “two harrowing days of emergency care and further testing” shortly after Thanksgiving on her blog Happily Eva After.

Read Eva’s story here:

Following her emotional post, Eva took to Instagram to thank people for their support and also to confront those who were criticising her parenting.

Alongside a picture of herself and newborn Major she wrote, “To those who have expressed judgement, cruelty, and criticism of me, my choices, or my fragility during this time - I'm not going to justify myself to you.

“But I sincerely wish that 2017 brings you enough self love and confidence that you no longer feel the need to tear down another person during their darkest moment (sic)”

Read the full post here: