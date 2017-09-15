Francia Raisa opens up about donating her kidney to Selena Gomez

Cape Town – Actress Francia Raisa has shared a heartfelt statement about donating her kidney to best friend Selena Gomez.

ICYMI, Selena Gomez revealed she recently underwent a kidney transplant due to lupus and that Raisa was the one who selflessly donated her kidney.

According to TMZ the Fetish hitmaker was in dire need of a kidney and was rushed to the hospital back in May because her kidneys were failing.

Shortly after sharing her news, Raisa took to Instagram with an equally emotional message saying the journey had not only allowed her to save a life but that it had changed her life in the process.

The Bring It On: All or Nothing actress added that this is just the start of her and Selena’s story.

The 29-year-old and 25-year-old met in 2007 when they were grouped together for a Disney-ABC-mandated trip to a Children's Hospital.

They have been close friends ever since.

