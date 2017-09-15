Francia Raisa opens up about donating her kidney to Selena Gomez

Cape Town – Actress Francia Raisa has shared a heartfelt statement about donating her kidney to best friend Selena Gomez.
ICYMI, Selena Gomez revealed she recently underwent a kidney transplant due to lupus and that Raisa was the one who selflessly donated her kidney.
According to TMZ the Fetish hitmaker was in dire need of a kidney and was rushed to the hospital back in May because her kidneys were failing.
Shortly after sharing her news, Raisa took to Instagram with an equally emotional message saying the journey had not only allowed her to save a life but that it had changed her life in the process.
The Bring It On: All or Nothing actress added that this is just the start of her and Selena’s story.
SEE THE FULL POST HERE:
I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process. This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story. For more information regarding Lupus, please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org -- Love you sis, so glad we’re on this journey together. ?? xxA post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:19am PDT
I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process. This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story. For more information regarding Lupus, please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org -- Love you sis, so glad we’re on this journey together. ?? xx
A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:19am PDT
The 29-year-old and 25-year-old met in 2007 when they were grouped together for a Disney-ABC-mandated trip to a Children's Hospital.
They have been close friends ever since.
Feliz cumpleaños a mi hermana, My forever friend ??A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT
Feliz cumpleaños a mi hermana, My forever friend ??
A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT
{{item.description}} Read More »
SandtonE-Merge IT RecruitmentR300 000 - R360 000 Per Year
GautengProfessional Career Services
PretoriaCity Press
HousesR 2 825 000
HousesR 4 050 000
HousesR 6 000 000