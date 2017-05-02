From OTT to plain Jane: We take a look at Kim Kardashian’s MET Gala looks

PICS: From classic to avant-garde, here is absolutely everything that happened at the MET Gala

Cape Town – Kim Kardashian stunned the crowd at the MET Gala on Monday night, but not for the reason you’d think.

The mogul is known for her over-the-top outfits and sparkling jewellery when it comes to dressing up for an event as prestigious as the MET Gala, but this year was different.

Since returning to the spotlight after being held at gunpoint and robbed in Paris in October last year, Kim has created a new low-key, more natural look. Some may even call it plain.

2013

The theme was PUNK: Chaos to Couture and Kim was heavily pregnant with her first child, North West. The 36-year-old made a huge statement in an all floral Givenchy gown.

kim kardashian, kanye west, met gala

2014

One year later, Kim kept it safe wearing a navy blue and black Lavin dress for the Charles James: Beyond Fashion-themed bash.

kim kardashian, kanye west, met gala

2015

Kim heated things up in 2015. With the theme being China: Through The Looking Glass, the reality TV star sparkled in a sheer Roberto Cavalli gown that had everyone staring.

kim kardashian, kanye west, met gala

2016

This was Kim’s riskiest look yet. The theme Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology and of course Kim’s slick hairdo and silver, metallic Balmain dress stole the show.

2017

Finally, we get to Monday’s look. Kim arrived and walked the blue carpet without her rapper husband wearing a very simple, off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown. No OTT hairdo, no OTT make-up and quite obviously no OTT jewellery.

kim kardashian, kanye west, met gala

(Photos: Getty Images)

