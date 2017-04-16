Fuzzy coos and nasty barbs for new mum Janet Jackson

Los Angeles - Pop star Janet Jackson on Saturday returned from her social-media sabbatical with a bang that shook cyberspace: she posted the first picture of herself and her baby boy, more than three months after delivering him.

The 50-year-old singer used her Twitter account to share a photograph of herself and Eissa, her first child with now estranged husband, billionaire businessman Wissam al Mana.

“My baby and me after nap time,” Janet cooed as she cuddled Eissa in her arms.

The baby’s cute yawn in the picture melted the hearts of millions around the world, setting social media ablaze.

Most comments were complimentary about the baby, but much attention was focussed on Jackson’s flawless look less than four months after giving birth.

“Eissa is adorable. But y’all, Janet has no pores. Her skin is literally flawless. She had a baby 14 minutes ago,” said one Twitter user.

“I’m overwhelmed,” said another.

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

But not everyone was in a warm, fuzzy mood. Many questioned the authenticity of Jackson’s look and went the nasty route.

“This look is achievable: simply replace your natural skin with several layers of plastic. Hire round-the-clock staff. Avoid open flames,” said one.

While Jackson is ecstatic about having become a new mum, things have not been rosy on the domestic front.

She and Al Mana ended their almost five-year marriage soon after Eissa’s birth.

While family and close associates blamed their busy schedules, speculation has been rife that the couple’s age difference and religious backgrounds played a part.

The 42-year-old, Qatar-born Al Mana is a devout Muslim, while Jackson was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness.

During their marriage she was often pictured in Muslim garb, signalling attempts at a compromise.