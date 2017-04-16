In partnership with

Stop what you're doing because the highly-anticipated trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is here!

WATCH: Charlize Theron sets the record straight about that Vin Diesel kiss in new Fast 8 movie

Fuzzy coos and nasty barbs for new mum Janet Jackson

2017-04-16 08:11 by Staff reporter
-
 
janet jackson

Los Angeles - Pop star Janet Jackson on Saturday returned from her social-media sabbatical with a bang that shook cyberspace: she posted the first picture of herself and her baby boy, more than three months after delivering him.

The 50-year-old singer used her Twitter account to share a photograph of herself and Eissa, her first child with now estranged husband, billionaire businessman Wissam al Mana.

“My baby and me after nap time,” Janet cooed as she cuddled Eissa in her arms.

The baby’s cute yawn in the picture melted the hearts of millions around the world, setting social media ablaze.

Most comments were complimentary about the baby, but much attention was focussed on Jackson’s flawless look less than four months after giving birth.

“Eissa is adorable. But y’all, Janet has no pores. Her skin is literally flawless. She had a baby 14 minutes ago,” said one Twitter user.

“I’m overwhelmed,” said another.

But not everyone was in a warm, fuzzy mood. Many questioned the authenticity of Jackson’s look and went the nasty route.

“This look is achievable: simply replace your natural skin with several layers of plastic. Hire round-the-clock staff. Avoid open flames,” said one.

While Jackson is ecstatic about having become a new mum, things have not been rosy on the domestic front.

She and Al Mana ended their almost five-year marriage soon after Eissa’s birth.

While family and close associates blamed their busy schedules, speculation has been rife that the couple’s age difference and religious backgrounds played a part.

The 42-year-old, Qatar-born Al Mana is a devout Muslim, while Jackson was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness.

During their marriage she was often pictured in Muslim garb, signalling attempts at a compromise. 

Read more on:    janet jackson  |  celebutots  |  celebrities

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Amor speaks out about her money problems Jamiroquai founding member and keyboardist Toby Smith dies We investigate: Was Miss SA 2017 rigged? PIC: Elana Afrika shows off her beautiful baby girl on the cover of Kuier Janet Jackson shared a snap of her baby and OMG he's adorable!
8 WTF facts about The Bachelor that are just cray cray! 6 delightful shows to watch online this Easter weekend PICS: British DJ hosts world's highest party on Everest WATCH: Desmond and the Tutus go big in Japan OMG! This ex-7de Laan actor is a total hunk now!
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Want abs like Vanessa Hudgens? This is how!

2017-04-15 22:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 