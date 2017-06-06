George and Amal Clooney welcome a son and daughter

WATCH: You can now download or stream the Cassper Nyovest: Fill Up The Dome concert on Showmax

2017-06-06 18:49
 

New York — George and Amal Clooney are now parents of twins and, rest assured, George is doing fine.

The Clooneys welcomed Ella and Alexander on Tuesday morning, the couple announced in a joint statement. Both children, born at a hospital in London, are “happy, healthy and doing fine.”

“George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” read the statement.

No other details were immediately available. The Clooneys had been living in London while awaiting the arrival of their babies. They own a historic mansion just west of London in Berkshire.

Clooney, 56, and international human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, 39, married in Italy in 2014. These are the first children for both.

In an interview in February with the French program "Rencontres de Cinema," Clooney said fatherhood was "going to be an adventure."


