George and Amal Clooney welcome a son and daughter

New York — George and Amal Clooney are now parents of twins and, rest assured, George is doing fine.
The Clooneys welcomed Ella and Alexander on Tuesday morning, the couple announced in a joint statement. Both children, born at a hospital in London, are “happy, healthy and doing fine.”
“George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” read the statement.
