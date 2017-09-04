George and Amal Clooney’s reason for naming their twins is the best ever!

Cape Town - George Clooney gave the most relatable answer when asked what the inspiration behind naming his and Amal’s twin son and daughter was.

The high profile couple welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella in July and announced the news with a joint statement.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, George revealed why they decided on the monikers for their bundles of joy.

Giving the best answer ever, George frankly said: “Uh, we just really didn’t want them to have dumb names.”

After a chuckle the actor then added: “We looked for some sort of normal names. We didn't have any great inspiration. It wasn't Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald.”

George also opened up about Ella and Alexander’s distinct personalities in the interview.

